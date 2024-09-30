Advertisement

On Camera, Oil Tank Explodes In Yemen After Israeli Air Strikes

The video, widely circulated on social media, shows oil tanks at the port engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky.

Read Time: 2 mins
The Israel strikes targeted ports and oil stations.

Israeli forces launched airstrikes on Yemen's Ras Isa Port on Sunday, targeting oil facilities and power stations controlled by the Houthi rebels. The strikes were part of Israel's response to recent Houthi missile attacks, including one aimed at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv. Now, newly surfaced footage shows the aftermath of one of the airstrikes on the nearby port of Hudeidah.

The video, which has been widely circulated on social media, shows oil tanks at the port engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. “When an oil tank exploded inside the port of Hudaidah in Yemen; As a result of bombing by @Israel,” the caption of the video read. 

Houthi-controlled Al-Masirah TV reported that four workers -- a port employee and three engineers -- were killed and over 30 sustained injuries. Rescue operations are underway.

Eyewitnesses saw plumes of smoke and fire from oil tanks struck by Israeli missiles that also hit power stations in the area. 

According to the Israeli military, dozens of aircraft, including fighter jets, refuelling planes and reconnaissance aircraft, participated in the operation. “Today's operation was a significant escalation in our response to the Houthi threat,” Israel's military spokesperson, Captain David Avraham, told AFP. “We will not tolerate attacks on Israeli territory, and we will take all necessary measures to protect our citizens.”

According to the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), the airstrikes targeted power plants and a seaport used by the Houthi regime to import oil and transfer Iranian weapons and military supplies. These facilities were reportedly used by the Houthis to support their ongoing military campaign, which has been funded and directed by Iran, with cooperation from Iraqi militias.

This latest strike comes as part of Israel's broader regional military offence, which has intensified in recent weeks. Last week, Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon killed over 1,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands. Israel's ongoing assault on Gaza, which began on October 7 last year, has already killed over 42,000 Palestinians and displaced nearly the entire population of the narrow strip.

Show full article
Israel, Yemen, Video
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
