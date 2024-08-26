Mid-Air Refuel, Precision Strikes: How Israeli Air Force Hit Hezbollah

Over 100 Israeli warplanes participated in the preemptive assault.

The Israeli Air Force (IAF) on Sunday conducted a series of precision strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, thwarting what Israeli officials described as a large-scale attack. The strikes, which began at 5 am local time, were part of a military campaign aimed at neutralising Hezbollah's growing threat along Israel's northern border.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) released a video showcasing the operation, stating, "Our operation in Lebanon targeted the terrorist infrastructure Hezbollah planned to use against us, protecting Israeli families and homes."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, addressing his cabinet later that day, warned that the military action was far from over. "We are striking Hezbollah with surprising, crushing blows," Netanyahu said. "This is another step towards changing the situation in the north and safely returning our residents to their homes. And, I repeat, this is not the final word."

Netanyahu highlighted the success of the operation, noting that the military had destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, all of which were intended to harm civilians and forces in the Galilee region of Israel. He also confirmed that the IDF had intercepted all the drones that Hezbollah launched at a strategic target in central Israel, which Israeli media reported to be the headquarters of its spy agency Mossad.

Over 100 Israeli warplanes participated in the preemptive assault, targeting thousands of Hezbollah missile launchers across southern Lebanon. The strikes were based on what Israeli officials described as "precise intelligence" indicating that Hezbollah was on the verge of launching a massive missile barrage at northern Israel, as well as drone attacks on key intelligence centres.

In the immediate aftermath of the strikes, Israel declared a 48-hour state of emergency and temporarily shut down its main airport, leading to the cancellation of several flights. Despite Hezbollah's retaliation, which involved firing over 300 projectiles into Israel, the damage was minimal. Israeli officials reported that one soldier was killed by falling debris, while three fatalities were reported in Lebanon.

Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the broader conflict in the region continued. Negotiations in Cairo, aimed at establishing a cease-fire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza, proceeded as planned. However, the talks faced challenges, with Hamas accusing Israel of setting new conditions and prolonging the cease-fire negotiations.



