Israel Awaits THAAD Anti-Missile System From US As Hezbollah Ups Strikes

In response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, the Pentagon has announced the deployment of an advanced anti-missile defence system, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense (THAAD), to Israel. The move aimed at bolstering Israel's air defences following recent missile attacks from Iran and increasing hostilities in the region. Alongside the THAAD battery, approximately 100 US troops are being deployed to operate the system.

The Pentagon's decision to deploy the THAAD system comes in the wake of Iran's missile attacks on Israel on April 13 and October 1. THAAD, designed to intercept ballistic missiles, adds another layer of protection to Israel's existing defence infrastructure, potentially helping mitigate future missile threats from Iran or its proxies.

The US presence is intended to not only defend Israel but also provide a strategic advantage as Israel contemplates retaliatory action against Iran.

This escalation comes amid growing concern that Israel may mount an offensive against Iranian assets, further destabilising an already volatile region. The US, while firmly backing Israel's right to self-defence, has been involved in high-level consultations with Israeli officials to manage the response and prevent an uncontrollable escalation of hostilities, CNN reported.

According to CNN, since the surprise Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, which resulted in over 1,200 Israeli deaths, the US military has significantly ramped up its presence in the Middle East. Aircraft carriers and warships have been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea, while additional air defences have been stationed throughout the region. US troops have been positioned in Cyprus to assist with evacuation plans.

The deployment of US forces and equipment, such as the THAAD system, also serves as a signal to Iran and its allies, including Hezbollah, of the serious consequences of any further escalation.

As the US bolsters Israel's defences, the conflict on the ground has intensified. On Sunday, Israel's military confirmed that four soldiers were killed in a Hezbollah drone strike on a military base in Binyamina, near Haifa. Israeli emergency services reported that over 60 individuals were wounded in the attack, ranging from mild to critical injuries. The drone strike is seen as a direct response to recent Israeli airstrikes on Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, including a devastating strike on central Beirut that killed 22 people.

Hezbollah, which has been launching rocket and drone attacks into Israel for over a year, has escalated its operations, with more frequent strikes reaching deeper into Israeli territory. Israel's sophisticated air defences, including the Iron Dome, have intercepted many of these projectiles, but the intensity of Hezbollah's attacks is testing the limits of Israel's defence systems.

In a warning, Hezbollah declared that the attack on Binyamina was just the beginning, stating that Israel would face much worse if it continued its aggression.