Israel Army Says Footage Linked To Hostages Found On Computers At Gaza Hospital

An Israeli army official said Thursday that footage relating to hostages seized in the Hamas attacks on Israel had been found on computers seized during the raid on Gaza's Al-Shifa hospital.

The images were found on equipment "belonging to Hamas", the official said in a statement, adding: "The soldiers are proceeding one building at a time, searching each floor, all while hundreds of patients and medical staff remain in the complex."

