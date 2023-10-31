Israel Targets Hamas Tunnels In Gaza As Ground Operations Expand

Israel's war against Hamas began on October 7 following a terror attack.

Israeli forces killed several Hamas operatives and targeted their underground tunnels during their ground operations in Gaza yesterday, the military said in their latest update on their war against the Palestinian group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has expanded ground operations in Gaza and ruled out any ceasefire in the war that started on October 7 following a terror attack by Hamas that killed 1,400 in Israel.

Over the last day, during ground operations:



🔻Numerous Hamas terrorists have been eliminated.



🔻The IAF struck terrorist targets and infrastructure.



🔻IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including:



• Anti-tank missiles posts.

• Rocket launch posts.

•… pic.twitter.com/RymFDCFrw1 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 31, 2023

"Over the last day, during ground operations: Numerous Hamas terrorists have been eliminated, the IAF struck terrorist targets and infrastructure, IDF combat forces struck approximately 300 targets, including anti-tank missiles posts, rocket launch posts, terrorist compounds inside underground tunnels," posted the Israel Defense Forces on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Israeli tanks were seen advancing into the fringes of Gaza City yesterday, reports suggest. Tanks entered the Zaytun district on the southern fringes of Gaza City, AFP cited a witness as saying.

Netanyahu yesterday said ceasefire won't happen since that would amount to surrendering to Hamas. The US, an ally, too had objected to a ceasefire.

"Calls for a ceasefire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism... this will not happen," Netanyahu told a foreign briefing and vowed Israel would "fight until this battle is won".

On October 7, Hamas launched rockets on Israel and their operatives went on a rampage in Israeli border towns, killing and kidnapping civilians.

Israeli ground forces are now fighting Hamas in the Gaza strip as aerial attacks continue to destroy buildings and turn them to rubble. At least 230 hostages are still being held captive in the Gaza Strip - an important political currency for the Hamas since many of them are foreigners.

Hamas had earlier freed four captives, including two US citizens, and said a ceasefire was necessary for releasing hostages. They had called for a prisoner swap deal that includes the release of all Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails in exchange for all hostages held in Gaza.