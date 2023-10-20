Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: US Intelligence Estimates 100-300 Killed In Gaza Hospital Strike

Israel Hamas War Live: More than 3,700 Palestinians have been killed since October 7.

Amid a huge outrage over Gaza hospital attack, the US intelligence has estimated that there were likely 100 to 300 people killed in the strike.

"We are still assessing the likely casualty figures and our assessment may evolve, but this death toll still reflects a staggering loss of life," it said in statement.

Earlier, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Tel Aviv to show his solidarity with Britain's close ally in the Middle East.

After meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu, UK PM said that he "grieves" with Israel and stands with them against the "evil that is terrorism".

Meanwhile, war-torn Gaza health ministry said that at least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed and 12,493 injured in Israeli strikes since October 7.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Israel-Hamas War:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Oct 20, 2023 05:29 (IST) US Navy In Red Sea Shoots Down Missiles Fired From Yemen Possibly Aimed At Israel



A US Navy ship in the Red Sea on Thursday shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said. A US Navy ship in the Red Sea on Thursday shot down missiles and drones that had been fired by Iran-backed Huthi rebels in Yemen, possibly at Israel, the Pentagon said.