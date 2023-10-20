As Gaza Awaits Aid, Joe Biden's Scathing Attack On Hamas, Putin: 10 Facts

President Biden announced that he would request massive funding from Congress to support Ukraine and Afghanistan, calling it an investment in the United States' future as a global leader. "It is a smart investment that's going to pay dividends for American security for generations," he said. "America is a beacon to the world. Still. Still."

In the besieged Gaza Strip, Palestinians still await humanitarian aid as promised in a deal struck by President and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as Israel continues its bombardment of the Hamas-run region.

The Hamas-run Gaza ministry has claimed that several people, who were displaced following Israel's relentless airstrikes, were killed while they were taking shelter at a church compound late last night.

Cargo planes carrying vital aid, including food, medicine, water purifiers, and hygiene products, landed at Egypt's El Arish airport, poised to cross the Rafah border crossing to Gaza. Egyptian state media has claimed that the crossing, the only way in and out of Gaza that is not controlled by Israel, will open today.

The United Nations has called for "rapid, unimpeded humanitarian access" to Gaza while issuing dire warnings about the impact of the continued Israeli bombing and blockade of the Palestinian enclave. "We need it at scale and we need it to be sustained, it is not one small operation that is required," UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said.

President Biden and President Sisi had struck a deal to allow 20 trucks of aid through the Rafah crossing today. The World Organisation (WHO) has dubbed the deal as "a drop in the ocean of need". "It should be 2,000 trucks," said WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan.

Tons of humanitarian assistance destined for Gaza remained on the Egyptian side of the border. Egypt insists that it did not close the border, but that it was forced to close due to four rounds of Israeli air strikes on the Palestinian side of the Rafah crossing.

Following Hamas' land-sea-air assault on October 7, Israel cut off supplies of water, food, electricity and fuel to Gaza. Over 1,400 were killed in the Hamas onslaught in Israel while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's retaliation campaign has seen nearly 3,500, including hundreds of children, killed in Gaza.

President Biden announced humanitarian aid of $100 million for Gaza on Thursday. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that Germany will send medical teams to the Gaza Strip while pledging 50 million euros in aid for civilians.