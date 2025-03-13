"Bring Daddy From Gaza": Little Girls Appeal To Trump In Emotional Video

Two young Israeli girls have appealed to US President Donald Trump to help bring their father home after 523 days in Hamas captivity.

Omri Miran, 47, was kidnapped on October 7, 2023, during Hamas' attack on Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Armed operatives stormed his home, forced him into his car and drove off, leaving behind his wife and their two young daughters - Roni, then two years old, and Alma, just six months old.

Now, a video of Miran's daughters, shared on X, shows them drawing signs of support and addressing Trump directly in Hebrew. "Trump, help us bring daddy from Gaza," they say, with one of them adding, "Thank you" in English. The girls are also seen hugging and kissing photographs of their father.

Miran is among the 59 hostages still held by Hamas, with 24 believed to be alive and awaiting release under the next phase of the stalled ceasefire deal between Israel and the Palestinian group. His wife, Lishay Lavi-Miran, tagged Trump in the viral post.

"They know you're the one who brings daddies home to their kids. Please help us bring Omri and all the hostages back to their families," she wrote, adding, "We are counting on you. Thank you, @POTUS!"

Dear @realDonaldTrump, my daughters talk about you all the time—they know you're the one who brings daddies home to their kids.



Please help us bring Omri and all the hostages back to their families. We are counting on you. Thank you, @POTUS! pic.twitter.com/fmHRa7c7v7 — Lishay Miran-Lavi (@LishayLM) March 10, 2025

Noa Argamani, a previously rescued hostage, responded to the video. "I can't wait to see you all hugging Omri again," wrote Ms Argamani, who is still waiting for the release of her boyfriend, Avinatan Or. "We will both hug our soulmate again," Lishay Lavi-Miran replied.

We will both hug our soulmate again ???? — Lishay Miran-Lavi (@LishayLM) March 10, 2025

In February, Mr Miran's family had received a rare sign of life from him through a then-freed hostage. The released captive informed Mr Miran's brothers, Boaz and Nadav, that he had been held with Omri Miran until July 2024 and that, at the time, he appeared physically fine.

As negotiations continue, US special envoy Steve Witkoff is in Doha, Qatar, leading mediation efforts for a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas. The current proposal, backed by Israel, seeks a 60-day extension of the ceasefire and the release of at least 10 living hostages, including Israeli-American Edan Alexander.

The ceasefire's first phase, which began on January 19, ended in early March without a lasting agreement. Hamas accuses Israel of stalling and cutting off aid, worsening Gaza's humanitarian crisis. They are seeking immediate talks on the second phase of the truce, while Israel wants to extend the first phase.