Israeli Strike Kills 14 Palestinians Fleeing To South Gaza, Says Hamas

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Friday that an Israeli strike killed 14 Palestinians who were fleeing from the bombarded territory's north to its south.

"The occupation committed a new massacre against displaced civilians and killed 14 citizens, children and women," ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.

Witnesses said the strike hit Gaza's coastal road, which the Israeli military has previously told civilians to take to travel south.

