'Misunderstood': White House On Biden Linking Hamas Attack To India-Middle East Corridor

Israel-Hamas war: US President Joe Biden greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File).

The White House on Thursday played down media reports speculating the Hamas' October 7 terror strike on Israel - in which over 1,400 people were killed - was linked to plans announced last month for an India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor.

National Security Council's Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby, said President Joe Biden had been "misunderstood"; he had been quoted, "I'm convinced one of the reasons Hamas attacked when they did... I have no proof... is because of progress towards regional integration for Israel..."

Responding to a question on why Joe Biden said that, Mr Kirby said, "I think you misunderstood him. What he said was that he believed the normalisation process and agreement we were trying to reach (between Israel and Saudi Arabia)... an important step to a two-state solution... may have motivated Hamas to conduct those attacks. I think you misunderstood what he actually said."

Mr Biden did not specifically mention the economic corridor that was announced during the G20 Summit in Delhi last month, and includes extensive rail and shipping links to transport goods from Southeast Asia to Europe via India and the Middle East.

READ |India-Middle East Economic Corridor Possible Reason For Hamas Attack: Biden

There has been speculation over the timing of the Hamas' attack, which prompted a bloody retaliation by Israel in which more than 6,500 Palestinians have been killed so far. The dead include civilians - children, elderly people and other non-combatants. Israel has also levelled residential areas in Gaza.

Middle East experts have pointed to the 1973 war as a possible reason why the Hamas launched its terror attack when it did; on October 6 - on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in Judaism - Arab nations launched surprise attacks on Israeli-occupied territories.

READ |Explained: Why Hamas Chose October 6 To Launch Mega Offensive On Israel

Two weeks and nearly 20,000 deaths later, Israel emerged victorious with more land under its control than it had before the start of the war. Fast-forward to 2023 and this, the fifth war between Israel and Gaza - is now in its 21st day and shows little sign of stopping, or even a ceasefire to allow the over 2.3 million people, many of whom are civilians, respite and access to limited aid Israel has allowed.

READ | How Hamas Carried The Bloodiest Attack On Israel's "Black Shabbat"

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - who has vowed to kill every member of Hamas, and whose government has compared the group to "animals" - has said his goal is "saving the nation (Israel)" and is expected to shortly order a ground incursion. Israeli tanks crossed the Gaza border yesterday.