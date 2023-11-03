Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: Israeli Army Encircles Gaza City As War Enters Day 28

Israel-Hamas War Live: Israel has been relentlessly bombarding Gaza since the October 7 attacks by Hamas

Following days of expanding ground operations, the Israeli army late on Thursday said that it had encircled Gaza City as the Israel-Hamas war raged for the twenty-eighth day on Friday. Israel has been relentlessly bombarding Gaza since the October 7 attacks by the Hamas group, in which, 1,400 people were killed and more than 230 taken hostage.

"We're at the height of the battle. We've had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

According to the Gaza health ministry, over 9,000 people have been killed, including 3,760 children, in Israeli airstrikes.

Nov 03, 2023 07:09 (IST) Israel-Hamas War: Israel To Return Gazans Working Inside Country

Israel will return Gazans working inside the country to the besieged Palestinian territory, the government said.

"Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza," the Israeli security cabinet announced in a statement late Thursday.

"Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza," it added, without specifying how many people would be sent back.

Nov 03, 2023 07:07 (IST) 195 Killed In Israeli Strikes On Jabalia Refugee Camp

Gaza government said on Thursday that 195 people had been killed in two days of Israeli strikes on Jabalia refugee camp. It said officials "have recorded 195 martyrs, 120 missing under the rubble, and 777 wounded" at the camp on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Nov 03, 2023 07:03 (IST) More Foreign Nationals Leave Gaza For Egypt

More foreign passport holders and dual nationals crossed into Egypt on Thursday after the Rafah crossing was opened to people seeking to flee Gaza.

The health ministry in Cairo said 21 wounded Palestinians and 344 foreign nationals, including 72 children entered Egypt.

Egypt said it would help evacuate "about 7,000" foreigners and dual nationals with passports issued by more than 60 countries.