Israel Army Says Gaza City Encircled

Military spokesman Daniel Hagari said that troops had "completed the encirclement of Gaza City".

Israel's army said Thursday its forces have encircled the Hamas stronghold of Gaza City following days of expanding ground operations in the besieged Palestinian territory.

"Israeli soldiers have completed the encirclement of the city of Gaza, the centre of the Hamas terror organisation," military spokesman Daniel Hagari told journalists.

Israeli forces have engaged in fierce ground battles inside the Palestinian territory since Friday evening even as calls grow for Israel to stop its blistering air and ground assault.

"The concept of a ceasefire is not currently on the table at all," Hagari said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)