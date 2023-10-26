Israel-Hamas War: Woman Rescued From Home Ruins Gives Birth To Baby Girl

A medical worker assists a premature baby who lies in an incubator.

As the Israel-Hamas conflict persists, the challenges faced by women, children, and elderly individuals have grown significantly. However, amidst this ongoing war, a remarkable event unfolded as a baby was delivered through an emergency caesarean section, not far from the remains of her home in the Gaza Strip.

Navine Abu Owdah, a 30-year-old woman, was rescued from the debris of her former apartment earlier this week. She had sustained multiple fractures and was experiencing abdominal bleeding due to an airstrike on her residence in the small enclave, which is now in its 19th day of being under siege.

According to The Metro News, she was rushed to a hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, where thousands of Palestinians have been fleeing after orders from Israeli forces to evacuate from the north. Doctors quickly performed a C-section and managed to deliver a 'healthy' baby girl.

"A caesarean section was performed in the emergency department, and her baby girl, who is in good condition, was delivered," Dr Salim Saqer, the head of surgery at Nasser Hospital, said. Ms Owdah currently remains under observation and is receiving treatment for her injuries.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, UN agencies issued a statement highlighting that the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is leading to severe shortages of essential resources such as food, water, and fuel in Gaza. This crisis is particularly affecting pregnant individuals and those who have recently given birth.

About 50,000 people are estimated to be pregnant in Gaza, with about 160 estimated to give birth every day, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). Additionally, an estimated 73,000 people are pregnant in the West Bank, with more than 8,000 expected to give birth within the next month, the UNFPA said.

Experts said pregnant women and new mothers are facing life-threatening challenges to accessing safe care, putting their health and the health of their babies at risk.