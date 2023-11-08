Gal Gadot Faces Backlash Over Reports Of Hamas Attack Screening In US

Ms Gadot served in the Israeli Defence Forces before pursuing acting.

Israeli actress Gal Gadot is facing backlash over reports that she is planning to organise a Hollywood screening of a 47-minute film that documents the horrors carried out by Hamas during a surprise attack on Israel on October 7, as per a report in Fox News. The video which will be provided by the Israeli Defence Forces, will be shown to a few people including celebrities and influential personalities.

It is anticipated that 120 people will attend the first show and if there is interest, more screenings may be organised in the future.

As per Israeli authorities, more than 1,400 people have been killed and 240 have been held hostage in Gaza since the war began a month ago. The Gaza death number has soared above 10,000, mostly civilians, said the Hamas-run health ministry, as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned that the war-torn coastal strip was becoming a "graveyard for children". Israel has vowed to destroy the Islamist operatives over their unprecedented attack which witnessed entire families killed inside their homes and young people killed at a music festival, according to Israeli officials.

According to a report from The Wrap, the video will be shown this week in Los Angeles and New York under the title "Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre". The Anti-Defamation League and the American Jewish Committee are assisting in the planning of the video's screenings.

As per Fox News, foreign journalists and members of the Israeli legislature, the Knesset, have seen the footage of the horrors committed during the attack on Israel in the early hours of October 7, where people were murdered, raped, and kidnapped, reported that it is disturbing.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Guy Nattiv said, "Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible." Mr Nattiv led efforts to bring the movie to the United States and said that it is important to show the same. "As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins - it is a fake, it is not a fake (...) We cannot pass by in silence," he said.

Although Ms Gadot, who served in the Israeli Defence Forces before pursuing acting, has not issued a statement about the same, several people have slammed her for not talking about the Palestinian death toll and the atrocities faced by the people living in Gaza.

"Gal Gadot, the propaganda girl of Israel-sponsored terrorism. She may have played a superhero, but she's nothing more than a propagandist and a genocide enabler," a user said on X.

Another user said, "Gal Gadot went from 'Imagine' to 'Genocide' pretty quick."

"I used to think Gal Gadot was a bad actor but in hindsight it's pretty impressive that she's able to convincingly play a character that cares about human rights," said another user.

Boycott every celebrity who goes to this screening. Every single one of them," one user added.

"And that's why I've never watched anything this IDF reserve soldier acted in," commented a person.

"One of my fav actress turns into one of my hated actress," wrote a social media user.

A person added, "not so Wonderwoman-like after all".



