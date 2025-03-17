"Hamas Never Stopped Digging": Ex Hostage's Big Revelation On Gaza Tunnels

Hamas continues to expand its vast underground tunnel network in Gaza, a released Israeli hostage has revealed. Tal Shoham, who was held captive for 505 days, told Fox News that Hamas operatives would dig constantly, adding they never stopped, "not for a single day."

The network, named the "Gaza metro" by the Israeli military, is estimated to be around 560 - 720 km long, with approximately 5,700 separate shafts leading down to the tunnels. It is believed to stretch across the Gaza Strip, with tunnels connecting various areas, including military bases, logistics centres, and residential neighbourhoods.

The tunnels are dug by hand, using simple tools, and are often reinforced with concrete and iron. The network is designed to provide Hamas militants with safe passage, allowing them to move undetected.

Mr Shoham was kidnapped from Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, 2023. His wife and young children, aged four and eight, were also taken that day, though he was unaware of their fate at the time. Hoping to protect them, he stepped outside to surrender, only to be surrounded by around 40 armed men.

Driven into Gaza in a car trunk, he was ordered to kneel but refused, telling his captors, "If you want to kill me, kill me, but you will not execute me like ISIS." He was then paraded through Gaza's streets.

For 50 days, Mr Shoham didn't know if his wife and children were alive. To cope, he imagined their funeral, eulogising them in his mind. "I sobbed but never let my captors see me cry," he told Fox News. On the 50th day, he received a letter confirming their survival and release, shifting his focus to his survival.

Mr Shoham was held in isolation before being moved in with other hostages. Eventually, he and three others were transferred to an underground tunnel, where he would remain until his release.

He described the dire conditions inside the tunnel, surviving on just 300 millilitres of water daily - for both drinking and washing - and plain rice. The lack of nutrition left him severely weak.

Months into captivity, as his health deteriorated, a doctor was finally brought in. By then, he had developed a severe infection and internal bleeding in his legs, turning them blue, yellow, and purple. The doctor provided blood thinners and a week's worth of vitamin supplements.

"It tasted like dog food, but it dramatically improved our condition," Mr Shoham recalled.

Despite the supplements, he was severely underweight upon his release from Gaza. Tal Shoham and another hostage, Omer Wenkert, were released on February 22.

As of now, 58 of the 251 people abducted by Hamas on October 7, 2023, remain in captivity. The Israeli military has targeted the tunnel network, using air strikes, artillery bombardment, and ground forces to destroy the tunnels and disrupt Hamas's operations. Despite these efforts, the tunnel network remains in a "good functional state," with many areas repaired.