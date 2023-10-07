'Enemy Will Receive...': Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's War Cry Amid Hamas Attack

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has been surging for almost two years

Israel today declared that it was at war, hours after Palestinian militants fired 5,000 rockets at the country and infiltrated into several towns.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war. This is not an operation, not an escalation — this is war," Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu said during an address to the nation.

"Hamas will pay an unprecedented price. The enemy will receive a response they have never known before," he added.

Violence between Israel and the Palestinians has been surging for almost two years, with fatalities in the occupied West Bank hitting a scale not seen in years.

Hamas, which rules Gaza and is classified as a terrorist organization by the US, said it was the start of a major operation. The Israeli government sent warplanes to strike back within the strip.

Sirens and booms were heard across the region on the Jewish holiday of Simchat Torah and the Israeli military told southern residents to stay near bomb shelters. Gunfights broke out between Israeli troops and Gaza infiltrators who came in on motorcycles and para-gliders.