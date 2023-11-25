Handover Of Second Batch Of Hostages To Red Cross Has Begun: Report

Israel and Palestinian group Hamas started a four-day truce on Friday morning (File)

A Hamas source told AFP Saturday that the handover of the second group of hostages to be released under a truce deal with Israel has begun.

"The Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades have begun handing the second group of Israeli prisoners over to the Red Cross in (the southern city of) Khan Yunis. There are 14 of them," the source said, referring to the armed wing of Hamas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)