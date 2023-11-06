'Disappointed': Angelina Jolie's Father Slams Her For Comments Against Israel

Jon Voight and Angelina Jolie.

Hollywood actor Angelia Jolie's father Jon Voight slammed his daughter over her comments against Israel amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. He said that he was "disappointed" by his daughter's anti-Israel stance after she posted about the same on her social media accounts. While referring to her experience working with the United Nations to help refugees, Ms Jolie stated that her "focus is on the people displaced by violence in any context."

She added, "What happened in Israel is an act of terror. But that cannot justify the innocent lives lost in bombing a civilian population in Gaza that has nowhere to go, no access to food or water, no possibility of evacuation, and not even the basic human right to cross a border to seek refuge."

She wrote that Gaza was "fast becoming a mass grave" as a result of Israel's airstrikes and that "the world watches" as "millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, and families - are being collectively punished" in a later post that included a photo that appeared to show a recent Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip.

Later, she added that "the world watches" as "millions of Palestinian civilians - children, women, and families - are being collectively punished" and that Gaza was "fast becoming a mass grave" as a result of Israel's airstrikes. The post included a photo that appeared to show an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip. "This is the deliberate bombing of a trapped population who have nowhere to flee. Gaza has been an open-air prison for nearly two decades and is fast becoming a mass grave," she wrote. "By refusing to demand a humanitarian ceasefire and blocking the UN Security Council from imposing one on both parties, world leaders are complicit in these crimes," she concluded.

Her father, Mr Voight, then took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a video of himself with the American flag in the backdrop. He said in the video, "I am very disappointed that my daughter, like so many, has no understanding of God's honour, God's truths. This is about destroying the history of God's land - the Holy Land - the land of the Jews. This is justice for God's children of the holy land," he continued. "The Israeli army must protect thy soil, thy people. This is war. It's not going to be what the left thinks, it can't be civil now."

Truth and lies pic.twitter.com/HkvbVWpFcD — Jon Voight (@jonvoight) November 4, 2023

The three-minute video was captioned "Truth and lies." The Academy award winner added, "The Israeli army has to protect the land of Israel and its people, this is a war. It will not be as the left thinks it will be, it will not be cultural. Israel was attacked through inhumane terrorism, innocent children, mothers, fathers, and grandparents. And you, fools, say that Israel is the problem? You need to look at yourselves and ask: 'Who am I? What am I?'"

Towards the end of the video, Mr Voight asked people to "recognise that Hamas" was "destroying their own people, not Israel."