Israeli Parents Naming Newborn Babies After Communities Attacked By Hamas

Some 240 people were taken captive during the unprecedented attacks that killed about 1,200 people.

Israeli parents have been naming newborn babies after communities that were attacked by Hamas militants on October 7, in tribute to the victims, the interior ministry said Thursday.

At least 45 babies born since October 7 have been named Beeri, the kibbutz community near the Gaza Strip that saw some of the worst atrocities in the cross-border attacks, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the name Oz, which means "strength" in Hebrew, was given to 49 boys and one girl after Nir Oz and Nahal Oz, two other communities targeted in the attacks.

Eight other babies were named Nir and three girls were named Nova, after a desert rave targeted by Hamas.

Some 240 people were taken captive during the unprecedented attacks that killed about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel retaliated with a bombing campaign and ground offensive in Gaza, which, according to the Hamas government in the territory, has killed nearly 15,000 people, including thousands of children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)