Israel PM, Opposition Leader Form Emergency Government Amid War With Hamas

The emergency government was formed amid fighting with Hamas in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence chief and centrist opposition party leader Benny Gantz have agreed to form an emergency government, a joint statement from Gantz's National Unity party said.

The sides agreed to form a war cabinet comprising PM Netanyahu, Benny Gantz and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, the statement said, and during the fighting with Hamas in Gaza will not promote any unrelated policy or laws.

