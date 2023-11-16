Israel Army Troops Take 'Operational Control' Of Gaza Port Controlled By Hamas

Troops have taken "operational control" of Gaza port: Israeli Army (File)

The Israeli army said Thursday its troops had taken "operational control" of Gaza port, a key piece of infrastructure in the Palestinian territory where Israel is waging war with Hamas operatives.

"In the past few days, in a joint operation, soldiers... took operational control of the Gaza harbour, which was controlled by the Hamas terrorist organisation," the Israeli army said in a statement. "All buildings in the harbour area were cleared."

