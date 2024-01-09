Muslim States Must Support 'The Resistance With Weapons', Says Hamas Chief

"We see countries of the world pouring weapons" into Israel: Hamas Chief (File)

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh called on Muslim states on Tuesday to provide Palestinian operatives with weapons, as the group's war with Israel rages in the Gaza Strip.

"We see countries of the world pouring weapons into the occupation (Israel)... The time has come (for Muslim states) to support the resistance with weapons, because this is... not the battle of the Palestinian people alone," Haniyeh said in a speech in Doha, according to a transcript shared by the group with journalists.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)