NDTV Ground Report: Israeli Tanks At Gaza Border After Evacuation Order

Israeli tanks are rolling towards the Gaza border in an indication of an imminent ground assault in the coastal enclave. Israeli military has given Gaza City residents 24 hours to evacuate towards the south, indicating that it may enter from the north.

A long cavalcade comprising several tanks and armoured vehicles are stationed near the border fence that separates the Gaza city from Israel, witnessed a NDTV crew while reporting from the battlefront this morning.

The massive deployment comes after Israeli forces indicated the presence of Hamas hideouts in underground tunnels and in buildings housing civilians.

Gaza shares its boundary with Egypt in the south, which remains blocked, and with Israel in the north and east. Israel has blocked all humanitarian aid into the coastal enclave, cutting water supply and electricity.

Israeli military said the evacuation order was for the personal safety of the civilians. They said their forces will begin operations there in the coming days since Hamas operatives are hiding in the city's underground tunnels.

The United Nations, which has moved its operation to the south, has warned of "devastating" outcome if over a million residents of Gaza City had to undertake such a mass movement.

"Residents of Gaza, move south for your personal safety and your families. Distance yourself from the Hamas terrorists who use you as human shield. IDF will continue to operate significantly in Gaza City in the coming days, and wishes to avoid harming civilians," the Israeli Defence Force said.

The military spokesperson said the civilians are not their enemy and they don't intend to target them.



