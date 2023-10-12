1,100 Dead, 3 Lakh Displaced, Food Running Out: UN Report On Gaza Crisis

Over 3 lakh people have been displaced in Gaza, says a UN report

No power supply, a looming food and water crisis, more than 3 lakh people displaced and over 1,100 dead - as Israel strikes backs after Hamas' shocking attack, the Gaza Strip is living its worst nightmare. As Israel gears up to intensify the counterstrike, the situation in the 365 sq km-strip, known as an open-air prison, is set to worsen.

A situation report put out by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) paints a scary picture of the situation in the densely populated Gaza Strip, where more than 2 million people are caught in the Israel-Hamas crossfire.

The Israel Retaliation

The UNRWA report says 1,100 people have been killed in Gaza since October 7, when Israel hit back after Hamas' shocking attack on its cities. These include 171 women and 326 children. Over 5,000 are injured. A total of 12 UN staff members have died since October 7.

"They included five teachers at UNRWA schools, one gynecologist, one engineer, one psychological counselor and three support staff. Some were killed in their homes with their families," a UN statement said. In its all-out counter-attack, Israel has bombed densely-populated enclaves in Gaza. Many of the targets include civilian buildings that Israel claims were being used for Hamas' activities.

Hamas transformed an institute of knowledge into an institute of destruction.



A short while ago, the IDF struck an important Hamas operational, political and military center in Gaza—the Islamic University.



Hamas transformed a university into a training camp for weapons… pic.twitter.com/pWKxR8Dhmd — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 11, 2023

The Israel Defence Forces yesterday posted on X visuals of a strike on Islamic University in Gaza. "Hamas transformed an institute of knowledge into an institute of destruction," the post says.

The Siege Of Gaza

Alongside its military offensive, Israel has imposed a complete siege of Gaza, cutting off food, water and electricity supply. According to UNRWA, more than 3 lakh people have been displaced. The power blackout has badly hit healthcare units in the Strip. Fabrizio Carboni, Red Cross's regional director for the Near and Middle East, has told news agency AFP that as Gaza is deprived of electricity, "hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients on oxygen at risk". "Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues," he has said.

Energy Minister Israel Katz has said Tel Aviv has no plan to restore electricity supply to Gaza Strip. "No electrical switch will be turned on, no water hydrant will be opened and no fuel truck will enter until the Israeli abductees are returned home. Humanitarian for humanitarian. And no one will preach us

morals," he has posted.

Time - And Supplies - Running Out

According to the UNRWA report, over 2 lakh people are hiding in 92 schools it runs. These shelters are overcrowded and food stocks are running out. "A water crisis is looming in UNRWA emergency shelters and across the Gaza Strip due to damaged infrastructure, lack of electricity needed to operate pumps and desalination plants, and limited supply of water in the local market. Water supplies cannot be replenished due to the total blockade on the Gaza Strip by the Israelis authorities," the UN report said.

According to UNRWA, only eight out of the 22 health centres it runs in Gaza are currently operational for a few hours daily. "Diesel reserves to run the health centres are critically decreasing," it has said.

The UNRWA's diesel stocks will last for 13 days, the report said, warning a massive impact on its operations unless supplies resume.

A Humanitarian Crisis

Essential supplies must be ordered into Gaza now, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has appealed after Israel announced the siege in Gaza. "Crucial life-saving supplies - including fuel, food and water -- must be allowed into Gaza. We need rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access now," he posted on X.

Shortly after Hamas' shocking attack, which has claimed more than 1,200 lives in Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned a forceful retaliation and asked residents of Gaza to "leave now".

The question is: where will they flee? A narrow strip of land looking out to the Mediterranean Sea, Gaza has Israel on one side and Egypt on the other. There are two entry and exit points to Gaza - Erez Crossing with Israel in the north and Rafah Crossing with Egypt in the south. Israel controls Gaza's airspace and its waters.

With borders shut amid the war and rockets raining from the sky, Gazans have no escape.