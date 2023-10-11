Israeli Woman Who Survived Hamas Attack Describes Terror Of Facing Gunmen

Hamas launched thousands of rockets into Israel's territory on Saturday.

The shocking attack by Hamas operatives on Israel left hundreds dead and destroyed several areas bordering the Gaza Strip. One of the most notorious incidents of this weekend's Hamas attack was the one on a music festival. Videos circulating on social media show several men and women fleeing for their lives across an open field towards cars at the Supernova festival amindst gunshots. Noa Beer was with a disc jockey (DJ) when the gunmen stormed the music festival. The 29-year-old has now told the BBC how she narrowly escaped the area as Hamas operatives kept firing.

"I honestly did not think I was going to make it. I was a combat soldier in the Army and it was pure instinct that got us out," Ms Beer told the outlet.

The woman said she considers herself extremely lucky to have a car in the VIP section. She fled with the DJ and drove for a few minutes before coming across gunmen at a road block.

"Israeli soldiers wear green vests and they had black vests. That was when I understood that they weren't soldiers," Ms Beer said.

"They were all round us, surrounding the car completely. They started shooting at us. They were just shooting at us like crazy," she added.

The 29-year-old added that the injured were crawling towards the car and they helped three of them escape by dragging them in.

"People came to rave and enjoy themselves, they weren't with weapons, they had no way to defend themselves and they just came into the party and shot everyone," Ms Beer said.

There have been several incidents where family members are waiting for their children, who were kidnapped by the gunmen. One of them is Ori.

He told his daughters, Hodaya and Tair, to lie on the ground and not make a sound when the attack took place on Saturday. "I told them to lay with their faces towards the ground. Don't even breathe, I told them," Ori told local media.

But the last thing he heard from one of his daughters was four deep breaths.

"I close my eyes and I don't know where they are. They are either being raped in Gaza or dead in a ditch somewhere," Ori said in a video shared by Israel on their official X account.

He is now desperately waiting for his daughters who are believed to have been captured and presumed held hostage by Hamas fighters.