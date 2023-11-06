Israeli Woman Soldier Stabbed In East Jerusalem, Attacker Killed: Police

A Female soldier was seriously wounded and another suffered light injuries: Police (Representational)

A knife-wielding Palestinian assailant stabbed and seriously wounded a female Israeli soldier before being shot dead in annexed east Jerusalem today, police said.

"A terrorist armed with a knife arrived at Shalem police station and stabbed a female soldier... border police forces neutralised the terrorist by shooting," police said in a statement.

Police said a female soldier was seriously wounded and another suffered light injuries.

The Israeli emergency services said they had provided medical treatment to the wounded, both aged 20.

The assailant was identified by police as a young Palestinian from the east Jerusalem neighbourhood of Issawiya.

It added that "another suspect" had been arrested near the scene of the attack, which has been cordoned off.

The attack marks the latest violence to flare up in the area as Israel deepens its military offensive in Gaza.

On October 30, a Palestinian stabbed and seriously wounded an Israeli police officer before being shot dead in east Jerusalem, the police said.

Israeli forces have stepped up their ground offensive in Gaza as part of the military response to the October 7 Hamas attacks that officials say killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, with more than 240 people taken hostage.

Israel has since relentlessly bombarded the Gaza Strip and sent in ground troops, with the health ministry in the Hamas-run Palestinian territory saying 9,770 people have been killed, around two-thirds of them women and children.

