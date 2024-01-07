Displaced Palestinians Must Be Able To 'Return Home' Soon: Antony Blinken

Israel must do more to protect civilians in Gaza, said Antony Blinken (File)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday said Israel must do more to protect civilians in Gaza and that Palestinians displaced by the ongoing war must "return home".

"Palestinian civilians must be able to return home as soon as conditions allow. They cannot, they must not be pressed to leave Gaza," Blinken told a news conference in Doha alongside Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

