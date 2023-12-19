Nearly 20,000 Killed In Gaza As Israel-Hamas War Rages

52,586 people in Gaza have been wounded in more than two months of fighting: Gaza Health Ministry (File)

The health ministry in the Hamas-run Gaza Strip said on Tuesday that at least 19,667 people had been killed in the Israel-Hamas war in the Palestinian territory since October 7.

According to the ministry, 52,586 people in Gaza have been wounded in more than two months of fighting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)