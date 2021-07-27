Israel Defence Minister To Discuss Pegasus During France Visit: Ministry

Pegasus: Israel's Benny Gantz will meet his French counterpart in Paris this week, his office said (File)

Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz will meet his French counterpart in Paris this week for talks that will include an "update" on the Pegasus spyware scandal, his office said Tuesday.

A defence ministry statement said Gantz will leave Wednesday for talks with French Defence Minister Florence Parly on topics including the crisis in Lebanon, nuclear negotiations with Iran and the Pegasus malware made by Israeli firm NSO, which was allegedly used to target President Emmanuel Macron.

