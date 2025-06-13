Israel Could Strike Iran As Soon As Sunday: Report

Israel is prepared to attack Iran in the coming days if Tehran rejects a U.S. proposal to limit its nuclear program, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing U.S. and Israeli officials.

The newspaper cited a senior Israeli official as saying a strike could come as soon as Sunday unless Iran agrees to halt production of fissile material, which can be used to make an atomic bomb.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu raised the possibility of strikes in a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday, WSJ reported, citing two U.S. officials.

