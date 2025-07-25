Israel Condemns France's Recognition Of Palestine As "Aid To Terrorism"

Israel's Deputy Prime Minister Yariv Levin on Thursday slammed France's move to recognise a State of Palestine, calling it "a black mark on French history and a direct aid to terrorism".

Levin, who is also justice minister, said France's "shameful decision" meant it was now "time to apply Israeli sovereignty" to the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since 1967.

