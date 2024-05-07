Israel Army Takes Over Control Of Gaza Side Of Rafah Crossing

The Israeli army said it took "operational control" of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing between Gaza and Egypt on Tuesday and that troops were scanning the area.

"Right now we have special forces scanning the crossing... We have operational control of the area and other crossings and we have special forces scanning the area," the military said.

"We are only talking about the Gazan side of the Rafah crossing."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)