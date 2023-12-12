Israel Army Says Bodies Of 2 Hostages Recovered In Gaza Operation

The two hostages have been identified as Eden Zakaria and Ziv Dado (File)

The Israeli army said on Tuesday that it had recovered during an operation in Gaza the bodies of two hostages taken by Hamas in its October 7 attack.

Following the bodies' positive identification, authorities "informed the families of Eden Zakaria and Ziv Dado, who were taken hostage by the Hamas terrorist organisation on October 7th, that their bodies had been recovered and returned to Israel," the army said in a statement.

