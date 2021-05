Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip.

Israel's army said Sunday about 3,000 rockets had been fired from Hamas-controlled Gaza towards the Jewish state since conflict escalated seven days ago.

"Hamas has been carrying out a very intense attack in terms of rate of fire," Israeli General Ori Gordin told reporters as Israeli strikes have kept hitting targets in the enclave.

