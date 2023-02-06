Israel Army Kills Several In Latest Palestine Raid To Hunt Hamas Terrorist

The Israeli army said in a statement that "a number of armed assailants were killed" (File)

Israeli forces seeking to arrest suspects from a recent shooting attack killed on Monday "a number" of armed men during a gunfight in the Palestinian city of Jericho in the occupied West Bank, the army said.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, "three citizens were shot by the Israeli occupation during the attack on Jericho," one of them in critical condition.

The Israeli army said in a statement that "a number of armed assailants were killed after firing toward IDF (Israel Defense Forces) soldiers who were operating in the area."

The army did not say how many people were killed in the Aqabat Jabr camp at the entrance to the city. It reported no casualties among its forces.

The Monday raid was aimed at arresting "the Hamas terrorist squad that carried out the shooting attack" on January 28, when two armed men approached an Israeli restaurant near Jericho, the army said.

One of the gunmen opened fire at the restaurant but his weapon jammed after just one bullet that did not hurt anyone.

The two then fled to Jericho, and the army has since been conducting searches in the area.

