Israel Decides To Shut Down Al Jazeera In Country, Orders To Seize Broadcast Gear

Israel had a long-running feud with the Qatar-based news channel. (File)

Israel's communication minister on Sunday ordered the seizure of Al Jazeera's broadcasting equipment after the government decided to shut down the Qatar-based news channel in the country, with which it has had a long-running feud.

According to the order issued by Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi, Israel will seize devices "used to deliver the channel's content", including editing and routing equipment, cameras, microphones, servers and laptops, as well as wireless transmission equipment and some cell phones.

