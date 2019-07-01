Israel Airport On High Alert After Plane Makes Emergency Landing: Report

Ben Gurion Airport froze all landing and takeoffs moments before the landing. (Representational)

Authorities at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport declared an emergency level 3 situation as a Boeing 737 with a blown wheel made an emergency landing here on Monday afternoon.



Over 100 ambulances, firetrucks and emergency workers were deployed at the tarmac as the Bulgarian charter plane, Electra Airways, from Cologne, Germany prepared to land at the airport, The Times of Israel reported.



The emergency was declared after ground crews in Cologne found pieces of the tire after the Electra Airways flight took off, a statement from Ben Gurion Airport said.



The plane, which safely landed after 4 p.m. (local time), was carrying 152 passengers.



The damaged flight hovered over the Mediterranean Sea in order to shed fuel and reduce its weight before landing at Ben Gurion Airport.



Officials, however, are yet to report regarding which specific wheel was damaged, or the extent of the damage.



Ben Gurion froze all landing and takeoffs moments before the landing of the damaged Electra Air flight.



Ramon Airport in southern Israel was prepared to receive flights that might be diverted from Ben Gurion if needed.

