Israel Acknowledges It Killed Ex-Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran

Israel acknowledges it killed ex-Hamas leader Haniyeh in Tehran

Israel Acknowledges It Killed Ex-Hamas Leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran
Washington:

Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday acknowledged that Israel had killed former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, as he warned the military would "decapitate" the leadership of Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"We will strike hard at the Huthis... and decapitate their leadership -- just as we did with Haniyeh, (Yahya) Sinwar, and (Hassan) Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hodeida and Sanaa," Katz said, in the first public acknowledgement that Israel was behind the killing of Haniyeh in July in the Iranian capital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Ismail Haniyeh, Israel
