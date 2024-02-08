ISIS Group Claims Responsibility For Twin Blasts In Pakistan

More than 25 were killed in two back-to-back blasts in Pakistan's Balochistan province on Wednesday.

The Islamic State group claimed a second deadly bombing Wednesday in southwestern Pakistan on the eve of a national election.

IS fighters denotated an explosives-rigged motorbike "in the middle of an election gathering... in the Killa Saifullah area in Balochistan" province, the group said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app, not long after claiming a similar attack in the province's Pishin district.

