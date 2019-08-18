ISIS Claims Deadly Suicide Attack On Kabul Wedding

The Islamic State group on Sunday claimed responsibility for a suicide attack on a wedding in Kabul which Afghan authorities said killed at least 63 people.

ISIS said one of its fighters blew himself up at a "large gathering" in Kabul while others "detonated a parked explosives-laden vehicle" when security forces arrived, in a statement posted on the Telegram messaging app.

