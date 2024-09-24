Is Superintelligence Around The Corner? Sam Altman Says "Just A Few Thousand Days"

At a time when the global artificial intelligence revolution is already reshaping the world as it is redefining and revolutionising industries, economies, and even daily life sooner than expected, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has said that he believes that the arrival of superintelligence is just a few thousand days away.

In a recent blog post, titled 'The Intelligence Age', the creator of the biggest generative AI tool ChatGPT, Mr Altman, said that, "It is possible that we will have superintelligence in a few thousand days! It may take longer, but I'm confident we'll get there."

"In the next couple of decades, we will be able to do things that would have seemed like magic to our grandparents. This phenomenon is not new, but it will be newly accelerated. People have become dramatically more capable over time; we can already accomplish things now that our predecessors would have believed to be impossible," he wrote.

Talking about the beginning of a new age in human life, Mr Altman said, "Technology brought us from the Stone Age to the Agricultural Age and then to the Industrial Age. From here, the path to the intelligence age is paved with computation, energy, and human will."

The biggest question that AI has raised till now is, "Will AI replace human jobs?" And in his blog, Mr Altman tried to address this issue, saying that "many of the jobs we do today would have looked like trifling wastes of time to people a few hundred years ago, but nobody is looking back at the past, wishing they were a lamplighter. If a lamplighter could see the world today, he would think the prosperity all around him was unimaginable. And if we could fast-forward a hundred years from today, the prosperity all around us would feel just as unimaginable."