Advertisement

Is Superintelligence Around The Corner? Sam Altman Says "Just A Few Thousand Days"

Sam Altman imagines a future where AI improves various aspects of life, including personal AI teams that assist with everyday tasks.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Is Superintelligence Around The Corner? Sam Altman Says "Just A Few Thousand Days"
Sam Altman credited 'deep learning' as the driving force behind AI's rapid progress.

At a time when the global artificial intelligence revolution is already reshaping the world as it is redefining and revolutionising industries, economies, and even daily life sooner than expected, Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, has said that he believes that the arrival of superintelligence is just a few thousand days away.

In a recent blog post, titled 'The Intelligence Age', the creator of the biggest generative AI tool ChatGPT, Mr Altman, said that, "It is possible that we will have superintelligence in a few thousand days! It may take longer, but I'm confident we'll get there."

Also Read | OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Reveals His Top Strategy For Life Without Regrets: "Put A Huge Premium On It"

"In the next couple of decades, we will be able to do things that would have seemed like magic to our grandparents. This phenomenon is not new, but it will be newly accelerated. People have become dramatically more capable over time; we can already accomplish things now that our predecessors would have believed to be impossible," he wrote.

Talking about the beginning of a new age in human life, Mr Altman said, "Technology brought us from the Stone Age to the Agricultural Age and then to the Industrial Age. From here, the path to the intelligence age is paved with computation, energy, and human will."

The biggest question that AI has raised till now is, "Will AI replace human jobs?" And in his blog, Mr Altman tried to address this issue, saying that "many of the jobs we do today would have looked like trifling wastes of time to people a few hundred years ago, but nobody is looking back at the past, wishing they were a lamplighter. If a lamplighter could see the world today, he would think the prosperity all around him was unimaginable. And if we could fast-forward a hundred years from today, the prosperity all around us would feel just as unimaginable."

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Sam Altman, Artificial Intelligenc, OpenAI
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Elon Musk Calls Italy PM Giorgia Meloni 'Authentic, Honest' At Awards Gala
Is Superintelligence Around The Corner? Sam Altman Says "Just A Few Thousand Days"
Blog | "He Makes Us Feel Confident": Modi's US Visit Has Desi Fans Thrilled
Next Article
Blog | "He Makes Us Feel Confident": Modi's US Visit Has Desi Fans Thrilled
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com