Is China's DeepSeek AI Chatbot Available In India: All You Need To Know

China's DeepSeek is making waves in the global AI landscape, thanks to its affordability and better performance than much-established rivals. The advanced AI chatbot app, offering interactive conversations, is available for free on both Google Play Store and Apple App Store, making it easily accessible for users.

Known for its advanced features and open-source nature, the app has gained significant attention from tech enthusiasts, researchers, and users looking to boost productivity. But its availability in India is currently restricted, with new sign-ups limited to mainland China due to security concerns.

How To Use DeepSeek On Mobile In India

If you're eager to try DeepSeek, here's how you can get started:

Download the App: Available for free on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Create an Account: Sign up using your email, mobile number, or Google account.

Start Exploring: Once registered, you can begin chatting with the AI and enjoying its many features.

Is DeepSeek Available In India?

Although the app has gained massive popularity, it has encountered certain limitations in India. DeepSeek has restricted new sign-ups from outside mainland China due to "large-scale malicious attacks" on its systems. As a result, users in India may face difficulties in fully accessing the app.

Can You Use DeepSeek In India?

Yes, if you already have an account, you can use DeepSeek in India without trouble.

A message on DeepSeek's website reads: "Due to large-scale malicious attacks on DeepSeek's services, registration may be busy. Please wait and try again. Registered users can log in normally. Thank you for your understanding and support."

So for users who already have an account, the app remains functional in India on both Android and iPhone devices.

DeepSeek recently clarified its official presence in a post on X.

"To prevent any potential harm, we reiterate that @deepseek_ai is our sole official account on Twitter/X. Any accounts representing us, using identical avatars, or similar names are impersonations. Please stay vigilant to avoid being misled!"

Although DeepSeek has rapidly gained popularity for its advanced capabilities, the AI's interactions are significantly limited by the censorship imposed by Chinese authorities. When tested, DeepSeek avoided discussions on sensitive topics such as the Tiananmen Square massacre, the 1962 Indo-Sino War, India's northeastern states like Arunachal Pradesh, human rights issues in Xinjiang, Taiwan, Hong Kong protests, and South China Sea disputes. While Western AI models provide detailed responses on these matters, DeepSeek's replies were often evasive.