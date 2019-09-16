Irresponsible To Blame Anyone For Saudi Drone Attacks Without Facts: China

The blasts on Saturday struck facilities in the districts of Khurais and Abqaiq in Saudi Arabia. (File)

China's Foreign Ministry said on Monday it was irresponsible to blame anyone for the attack on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities without conclusive facts.

Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, added that China hoped all parties would exercise self-restraint.

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was no evidence the attack came from Yemen.

A senior US official told reporters that evidence from the attack, which hit the world's biggest oil-processing facility, indicated Iran was behind it. Iran has denied this.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.