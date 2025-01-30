Irish Tourist, 29, Dies After Falling 1,900ft While Taking Pictures At Ski Resort

A 29-year-old Irish tourist fell 1,900ft to his death while taking photos at a Bulgarian ski resort, Metro reported. The incident occurred near the town of Bansko, at the foot of Vihren, Bulgaria's second-highest mountain. The tourist lost his balance while capturing scenic views with a group, suffering severe injuries during the fall. A mountain rescue team rushed him to a hospital in Razlog, where he died of his injuries.

"Despite all the efforts of our medical team, he eventually succumbed to his grave injuries", Dr Valentin Belchev said.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it "is aware of the case and is providing consular assistance." They added, "As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of individual cases."

Tucked away at the foot of the Pirin Mountains, 97 miles south of Sofia, Bansko has transformed into a hotspot for ski enthusiasts seeking an alternative to the crowded Alps. The town welcomed a record 190,000 visitors last winter, marking a significant 35,000-person surge from the previous season.

Earlier this month in Italy, an avalanche swept through a group of five skiers on the eastern face of Punta Valgrande, a 9,373ft peak near the Swiss border. The deadly incident occurred around midday, despite a level three avalanche warning being in place, indicating a "considerable danger" above 6,900ft.

Three skiers lost their lives after they were dragged hundreds of meters down the slope. Meanwhile, the two survivors were airlifted to the hospital by helicopter. This devastating incident came just a week after two hikers died in a separate avalanche in the same region. On January 5, one of the hikers was swept into a frozen lake, while the other was buried under the snow.