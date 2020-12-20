Ireland Bans Flights From Britain Over New Coronavirus Strain

Ireland said flights would be banned for at least 48 hours (Representational)

The Irish government said Sunday that it would ban flights from Britain from midnight due to the swift spread of a new strain of coronavirus in England.

"In response to the identification of a new strain of Covid-19 in the South-East of England, the Government has announced a ban on all flights arriving into Ireland from Great Britain with effect from midnight tonight," the government said in a statement, adding that flights would be banned for at least 48 hours.

