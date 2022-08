Iraqi PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi threatened to quit if complications persist in the country.

Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on Tuesday said he will "vacate his post" if the complicated political situation in the country continues.

On Monday, al-Kadhimi suspended cabinet sessions until further notice after protesters broke into the government headquarters.

