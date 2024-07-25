'Iran's Useful Idiots': Netanyahu Slams Anti-Israel Protesters In US Speech

Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu said that the anti-Israel protester are funded by Iran.

Protesters opposed to the devastating war in Gaza are "Iran's useful idiots," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech to the US Congress Wednesday, claiming that Tehran is funding the demonstrations.

"I have a message for these protesters: When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," Netanyahu said.

