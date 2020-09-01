UAE 'Betrayed' Muslim World With Israel Deal, Says Iran's Supreme Leader

Tehran:
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalise relations with Tehran's arch-foe Israel.
"The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won't last long," Khamenei said, according to his official Twitter account.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)