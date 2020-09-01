UAE "Betrayed" Muslim World With Israel Deal, Says Iran's Supreme Leader

"The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won't last long," Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, according to his official Twitter account.

Tehran:

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalise relations with Tehran's arch-foe Israel.

