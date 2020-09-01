UAE 'Betrayed' Muslim World With Israel Deal, Says Iran's Supreme Leader

"Betrayal won't last long," Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wrote on twitter. (File)

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Tuesday accused the United Arab Emirates of betraying the Muslim world with its agreement to normalise relations with Tehran's arch-foe Israel.

"The #UAE betrayed the world of Islam, the Arab nations, the region's countries, and #Palestine. Of course, this betrayal won't last long," Khamenei said, according to his official Twitter account.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)