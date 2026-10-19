Iran's New Defence Minister Has 42 Years Of Experience, Is A Missiles Expert

Iran has appointed Mehrdad Akhlaghi Ketabchi as its new defence minister, months after his predecessor died in the February 28 strikes on the country by the United States and Israel.

The 68-year-old was elected to the post with 237 votes in favour, out of the 277 votes cast, as per the government website on Sunday.

Akhlaghi's appointment comes at a time when Iran's war with the US and Israel is feared to escalate. He replaces Aziz Nasirzadeh, who was killed alongside several key leaders on the opening day of the war, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The post was temporarily being overseen by Majid Ebn-e Reza. He will now become Akhlaghi's deputy.

42 Years Of Experience, Expertise In Ballistic Missiles

Mehrdad Akhlaghi does not hold a military rank, but he has around 42 years of experience in the defence ministry and related fields. Since 2013, he has headed Iran's state weapons manufacturer, Iranian Defence Industries Organisation.

His expertise lies in fields including ballistic missiles, solid-fuel propulsion, aerospace technology and military-industrial production, as per a report by Al Jazeera quoting state media.

READ | Iran Gets New Defence Minister 8 Months After Predecessor Killed In US Strikes

He has also headed Shahid Bagheri Industrial Group and the Aerospace Industries Organisation. Over his career, Akhlaghi has played key roles in developing several missile types, and expanding the Sejjil and Zolfaghar family of Iranian ballistic missiles. He has also developed precision-guided weapons, including the Almas missiles and Yasin guided bombs.

As per the Al Jazeera report, Akhlaghi has also been instrumental in developing space launchers, research rockets and infrastructure linked to the Imam Khomeini Space Centre - all of which have played key roles in Iran's war against the US and Israel.

He has been subject to US and European Union sanctions due to his work in the defence sector of Iran. He was also sanctioned by the United Nations in 2007 over his alleged involvement in nuclear or ballistic missile activities.

Why Akhlagi's Appointment Matters

Akhlaghi's appointment comes at a time when the US has threatened to use the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, also known as the "mother of all bombs", against Iran.

Earlier this month, Iran's defence ministry spokesperson Reza Talaei-Nik told reporters that Iran needed to increase the quality and quantity of its weapons, especially missiles and drones, and justified Akhlaghi's nomination to the ministerial post.

"Offensive arms are being actively improved," he said.

READ | US Weighs Dropping 'Mother Of All Bombs' On Iran: Report

The new defence minister told Iran's MPs earlier this month that he had met senior military commanders to understand what they need during and after the war.

"If I receive parliament's vote of confidence, responsibility for the Ministry of Defence will fall to me at a sensitive juncture," Akhlaghi said before the vote, according to the ISNA news agency.

He told the lawmakers during a programme that Tehran had taken necessary measures to counter the potential use of the "mother of all bombs" by the US, following Donald Trump's threats.

"If the American enemy makes another miscalculation, the response of the valiant Iranian people and the fighters of Islam will be surprising and extensive," he said.