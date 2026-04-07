"We Are Bored": Iran Targets Trump With Memes As West Asia Conflict Spills Onto Social Media

As tensions continue in West Asia, the ongoing conflict is also playing out on social media, where Iran has taken a sharp and sarcastic tone against the United States. Posts and memes from Iranian officials and embassies have drawn attention amid the war situation.

As diplomacy clashes with digital warfare, Iran's viral memes underscore how geopolitical rivalries now extend beyond battlegrounds, turning social media into a tool for influence, mockery, and messaging worldwide audiences.

Amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, Iran has targeted US President Donald Trump with memes and satire on social media.

Iranian embassies around the world have been posting satirical and critical posts about the US.

On March 30, the Iranian embassy in South Africa posted a meme on X after news emerged that a US Air Force E-3 Sentry aircraft was involved in the Iranian attack on a Saudi air base.

Check Out The Post Here:

Trump: "Open the Strait of Hormuz!"

India: "Is it closed?"

Pakistan: "Closed?"

Russia: "Strange…"

South Africa: "but it's Open, of course"

France: "Doesn't look like it…"

China: "Open… we just passed through! 🚢😏"

Trump: 🙁 https://t.co/vnNc1EQy54 — Iran Embassy SA (@IraninSA) April 5, 2026

Several other Iranian embassies subsequently joined the trend. The embassy in Zimbabwe responded to Trump's warning about reopening the Strait of Hormuz by saying the keys had been lost.

Next request, please. pic.twitter.com/V2fJ6w2FOT — Iran Embassy in Zimbabwe (@IRANinZIMBABWE) April 5, 2026

Meanwhile, the Iranian Embassy in Thailand shared a Lego-themed meme featuring an American airman stranded in enemy territory.

The Iranian Consulate in Hyderabad, India, later joined in, mocking Trump after he extended the deadline for the Strait of Hormuz.